Nikon

Trailblazer 10×25 Atb Waterproof Binoculars

$85.94

Lead- and Arsenic-Free Eco-Glass High-Index BAK4 Roof Prisms for extra-high resolution images Fully multi-coated optics maximize light transmission for brighter views and improved color fidelity and contrast Nitrogen Filled, Water and Fogproof Rubber Armored Body Compact and lightweight, the Nikon 10x25 Trailblazer ATB Binocular is an ideal companion for watching birds and wildlife on the trail, your favorite team at the stadium, or just sightseeing around town. The combination of high-index BAK4 roof prisms and anti-reflection fully multi-coated optics work together to maximize light transmission to offset the dimming often associated with high-power optics with smaller objectives — ensuring bright and clear high-contrast images with accurate color fidelity across its generous field of view. SPECIFICATIONS Magnification: 10x Objective Diameter, mm: 25 Angular Field of View (Real): 6.5 ° Angular Field of View (Apparent): 59.2° FOV at 1000 yds, ft: 342 Relative Brightness: 6.3 Close Focus Distance, ft: 11.5 Eye Relief, mm: 10 Exit Pupil, mm: 2.5 Prism System: Roof Binoculars Focus System: Central Focus Dimensions (L x W), in: 4.1 x 4.5 Interpupilary Distance, mm: 56-72 Weight, oz: 9.9