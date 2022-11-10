Eddie Bauer

Trail Tight Leggings – High Rise

$90.00 $54.00

At Eddie Bauer

Product Description The high-rise version of the best trail tights ever made—created specifically for hiking and scrambling, and perfectly adapted to any active or leisure pursuit. The moisture-wicking polyester/spandex stretch fabric features UPF sun protection and odor control technologies. Mesh piecing on legs enhance ventilation. Models shown are 5'9" to 5'11" tall, wearing size S/4, L/12, or XXL/18. Features FreeDry® moisture wicking FreeShade® UPF 50+ sun protection Polygiene® odor control. Wear More. Wash Less® Supportive, figure-flattering high-rise style Two drop-in cargo pockets Secure zip vertical pocket Power Mesh waistband for secure fit that won't inch down in back during activities Chemical-free Coolcore® crotch gusset wicks moisture Inseam: 28" Reg | 25" Petite | 31" Tall | 28" Wos Active; Our most athletic fit. Close to the body without restricting mobility. Care Turn garment inside out. Machine wash cold delicate, separately, using mild liquid detergent. Do not bleach or use fabric softeners. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Materials 88% polyester/12% spandex Imported