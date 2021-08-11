Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Girlfriend Collective
Trail Short
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
Bend, stretch, flex. These high rise, water-wicking shorts are lined with compressive micro running shorts and have a zip back pocket for storage.
Need a few alternatives?
Girlfriend Collective
Trail Short
BUY
$55.00
Girlfriend Collective
Brooks
Chaser 7" Short
BUY
$60.00
Brooks
New Balance
Impact Run Short 5 Inch
BUY
$26.99
$54.99
New Balance
Nike
Tempo Running Shorts
BUY
$30.00
Nike
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Moss Trail Short
BUY
$55.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Float High-rise Bike Short
BUY
$48.01
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Cove Bucket Hat
BUY
$38.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
High Waist 7/8 Leggings
BUY
$40.80
$68.00
Nordstrom
More from Activewear
Girlfriend Collective
Trail Short
BUY
$55.00
Girlfriend Collective
Brooks
Chaser 7" Short
BUY
$60.00
Brooks
New Balance
Impact Run Short 5 Inch
BUY
$26.99
$54.99
New Balance
Nike
Tempo Running Shorts
BUY
$30.00
Nike
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted