Free People

Trail Babe Fleece

$168.00 $69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 56815152; Color Code: 051 Upgrade your outerwear with this so plush fleece featuring ultra-stylish patterned woven trim with a zip-front design and a funnel neckline. The Fit: Slouchy and slightly oversized with an adjustable pull-cord hem The Feel: Warmer, mid-weight style; keeps you cozy The Features: Patterned trim details, front pouch pockets, dropped sleeves Best For: Making a statement even on chilly days FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 23.75 in Sleeve Length: 19 in Bust: 55.5 in