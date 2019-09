IMUSA

Traditional Oversided Colombian Caldero

The IMUSA caldero is the 'workhorse' of any Hispanic kitchen due to its versatility and unique design. The caldero (or 'cauldron' in English) has rounded sides, a tight fitting lid and superior heat distribution. Calderos are used to cook rice, beans, braise meat and simmer stews and soups.