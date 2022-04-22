Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals Organic Red Clover Herbal Tea, 16 Count (pack Of 6)

Traditionally used in herbal medicine for skin health.* Non-GMO Verified. All Ingredients Certified Organic. Kosher. Caffeine Free. Consistently high-quality herbs from ethical trading partnerships. State of Readiness: Ingredient Taste: Gently fruity and floral. Bleach free Case of six boxes, each box containing 16 sealed tea bags (96 total tea bags). Herbal Power: Traditionally used in herbal medicine for skin health.* Taste: Gently fruity and floral. Plant Story: Some of our favorite red clover comes from the sunlit meadows of Albania, where harvesters collect it by hand. Unlike other teas that include stems and leaves, this restorative tea features the fluffy pink blossoms of the clover, traditionally used in herbalism to support skin health.*