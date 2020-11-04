Traditional Medicinals

Organic Throat Coat Eucalyptus Herbal Tea – 16ct

Traditional Medicinals Throat Coat Eucalyputs is ideal to support throat helath and the respiratory system. For generations, the slippery elm tree has played an important role in Native American herbal medicine, much as eucalyptus has in Australian Aboriginal herbal medicine. This unique blend taps into the enduring power of both traditions to create an arsenal of support for both the throat and the chest. Soothing to sore throat and cold symptoms. From field to cup, we make sure our teas deliver the benefits of these amazing plants. To deliver consistent high quality teas, we source organically farmed or organically wild-collected herbs from ethical trading partnerships, seeking out medicinal-grade plants. Only a small fraction of the world’s herb supply meets our high quality standards.