Traditional Japanese Quilting Futon Mattress

$128.99

Multiple Functions: Use As A Guest Mattress, Convert Into A Floor Futon For Movie Nights, Or Add To Your Full Mattress As A Topper.Perfect For An Unexpected Sleep Over Guest, Camping And traveling. Wherever You Go And Whatever You Do use. Our Mattress Is Filled With High Quality And Environment-friendly Cotton, Healthy And Environment-friendly, With Good Resilience That Can Stay Shaped For Long Time Using, Good Rebound Effect Let You Freely Relaxing On The Mat Without Any misgiving. Advantage: 1.Comfortable - This Folding Mattress Is Plush, Soft, Breathable, And Super Comfortable. 2.humanized Overall Design Effectively Prevent The Mattress Move When Sleeping To Ensure That Your Sleep Is Not Affected 3.environmental Protection Material Care For Spine Not Easy To Breed Bacteria To Provide You With Quality Sleep.The Matress Is Comfortable Soft And Not Easily deformed- It Is Foldable To Be Stored 4.this Mattress Pad Is A Perfect Choice If You're Considering A Comfortable, Soft, Breathable And High Quality Mattress Pad. Fabrics:Polyester Mattress Type:Japanese Floor Futon Mattresses Filler:Polyester SIZE: Twin: 90x200cm, Full: 120x200cm, Queen: 150x200cm, King: 180x200cm Assured Satisfaction: Any Questions, Please Feel Free To Contact Us anytime. Our Quality Customer Service Will Solve The Problem For You At Any Time.