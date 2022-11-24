Flowerbx

Traditional Fir Christmas Tree

£85.00

Nothing marks the start of the holidays like the scent of a freshly cut fir tree arriving at your home. Our Cut Christmas Tree is just that, offering a touch of traditional styling to your set-up. Opt to display this festive favourite in our Christmas Tree Stand, or add some extra elegance with a Velvet Tree Skirt, available in classic red or glorious seasonal green. Recreate your own FLOWERBX Floral Tree at home, discover our Floral Tree Styling Guide here. MEDIUM – HEIGHT: 150 – 175cm (5ft - 6ft) LARGE – HEIGHT: 200 – 240cm (6.5ft to 8ft) EXTRA LARGE – HEIGHT: 250 – 300cm (8ft - 10ft) The Holiday Collection is here. Discover our full range of Wreaths, Garlands, and Centrepieces, as well as all the added Trees and Festive Accessories that will give your celebrations some extra sparkle. To be sure that your Cut Christmas Tree stays looking its best for longer, follow our expert care tips, curated by our florists just for you. Christmas Tree pre-order is now available, with delivery dates from Friday 2nd December. Delivery is available across London on Friday 2nd December to Sunday 11th December. Please note, your Christmas Tree and stand may be deleivered seperately to the rest of your order.