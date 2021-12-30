Tracy's Dog

Mini Wand Massager, Portable Rc Cordless

$19.96

Wand Massager with Remote Control: Portable mini personal massager with 360°bendable vibrating head, versatile massager to relieve your sore muscles of back, legs, neck and relax your whole body. The remote control is indeed a plus for convenient use. Portable Mini Size: 10cm length handheld and cordless design, you can bring the magic wand massager in your bag or pocket to home, office and on a travel, etc. Bring you massage experience anywhere anytime. Powerful 10 Vibrations: Playful fun with multiple modes with strong power for deep tissue massage, best RC handheld personal massager for women body relaxation and tension release after a hard day / workout /etc. 2 AAA Battery Powered: This powerful mini Cordless wand massager operates using 2 AAA batteries(Not included), which is light weight and can be taken on planes while travelling. Enjoy your safe secret & joyful trips. Mute Design: Thanks to its silent motor yet powerful vibration, you can fully enjoy the massage without disturbing others.