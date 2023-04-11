Tracy's Dog

Tracy’s Dog Clitoral Sucking Vibrator

Pleasure Air Technology: Without making direct contact, Pcat uses Pleaure Air instead of conventional vibrations for clitoral stimulation, offer deep stimulation for clitoris for an entirely new sensation. Large Surface Area for Deepest Pleasure: Softer, deeper, bigger mouth gravitates around the center of your pleasure zone for complete satisfaction - both inside and out. 10 Settings: From a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse, Pcat gives you an option to explore different types stimulation, making sure you get an unforgettable and pleasurable experience that will make you keep coming back for more. Extra Soft Silicone: Ultra-smooth premium and body-safe silicone for an ultimate sensual experience and total peace of mind Rechargeable and Waterproof :Conveniently USB rechargeable, for elevated ecstasy wherever you want it, it will power up fully in about 90 min and run pressure for up to 70 continuous minutes. P.cat is splashproof and east to clean.