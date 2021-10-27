G-Style

An essential track suit in everyone's closet, this super trendy tracksuit is inspired by high fashion trends without the name brand prices. This track suit features a solid colored base with retro-inspired trimmed detailing along the sides, collar, and cuffs. The perfect outfit to throw on and conquer your day while looking effortlessly fashionable. Dress it up with some heels or go for a casual slay with some sneakers. Pair with our cropped cami (RT32671) to complete this look.