Tracks Brief In Rust

£25.00

At Beija London

This beautiful, Italian, stretchy tricot fabric is soft, matte and incredibly comfortable. These briefs are designed to sit on the hips, with medium coverage on the back panel and stretchy lace at the sides. Features a 100% cotton gusset liner and a silver coloured metal Beija Yoni on the front. Emily is a size 10 wearing a Beija size 2.