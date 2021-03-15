Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Marni
Track Sole Sandals
$790.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Steve Madden
Tonight Slide Sandal
BUY
$89.95
Nordstrom
Ganni
Quarter Strap Sandal
BUY
$170.00
$425.00
Nordstrom
H&M
Platform Sandals
BUY
$19.59
$34.99
H&M
promoted
DV Dolce Vita
Ferris Platform Sandals
BUY
$79.00
Macy's
More from Marni
Marni
Ruched Woven Top
BUY
£188.00
£745.00
Outnet
Marni
Floral-print Cotton-poplin Shirt Dress
BUY
$275.00
$1375.00
The Outnet
Marni
Check Print Face Mask Cover
BUY
$95.00
Farfetch
Marni
Cotton Jersey Dress
BUY
£426.00
£710.00
mytheresa
More from Sandals
Steve Madden
Tonight Slide Sandal
BUY
$89.95
Nordstrom
Ganni
Quarter Strap Sandal
BUY
$170.00
$425.00
Nordstrom
H&M
Platform Sandals
BUY
$19.59
$34.99
H&M
promoted
DV Dolce Vita
Ferris Platform Sandals
BUY
$79.00
Macy's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted