Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Adidas
Track Pants
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Adidas
Classic sports style gets a fresh update. These sporty tricot pants show off a big Trefoil logo that's inserted into the iconic 3-Stripes on one side. They come with a high-rise waist.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Cashmere Sweatpant
$140.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Richer Poorer
Fleece Sweatpant
$68.00
$44.20
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
ASOS Design x Christian Cowan
Unisex Printed Sweatpants
$64.00
from
ASOS
BUY
J.Crew
Relaxed Pull-on Cropped Pant In Dutch Floral
$138.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Adidas
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$180.00
from
Adidas
BUY
Adidas
3-stripes Tricot Track Jacket
$50.00
$28.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Adidas
3-stripes Leggings
$40.99
$20.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Adidas
Toddler's Cloud Foam Racer Tr
$43.00
$27.64
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Pants
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Theory
Crepe Satin Clean Wide Leg Pant
$455.00
from
Theory
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted