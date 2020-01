PRISMSPORT

Track Pant

$88.00 $29.97

Perfect for relaxing after a workout or running around town, these sheer-paneled joggers don't force you to choose between style and comfort. The covered drawstring in the elastic waistband and the tight cuff at the ankle work together to give you the fit you've been looking for. Model is 5’8.5" and wearing a size small.