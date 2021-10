New Balance x Staud

Track Pant

The Staud Track Pant is a vintage-inspired track pant for women, made to bring style to your pre- and post-workout looks. Double-knit, this pant boasts NB Dry technology to wick away moisture, helping to keep you comfortable. It features an elasticated waistband, zippered hand pockets and a high rise for added coverage and style.