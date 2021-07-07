United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Balenciaga
Track Panelled Faux-leather Trainers
$1450.00
At MatchesFashion
Balenciaga’s white Track trainers combine Demna Gvasalia’s off-kilter aesthetic with references to vintage running shoes, resulting in a maximalist silhouette. They’re crafted from layers of faux leather which encase breathable mesh adorned with reflective logos and rest on a chunky tread sole. Team them with relaxed separates to emphasise the contemporary mood. Shown here with: Balenciaga Languages logo-print denim jacket, Balenciaga High-neck logo-print cotton-blend jersey top, Balenciaga Monogram-logo cropped jeans, Balenciaga Wheel XS logo-jacquard bucket bag and Balenciaga Hourglass XS grained-leather bag Product number: 1387456