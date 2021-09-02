Skip navigation!
Shoes
Sneakers
Balenciaga
Track 2 Trainers In Pastel
£650.00
Buy Now
Review It
At eBay
New with box: A brand-new, unused, unworn and undamaged item in its original packaging (such as the original box or bag) and/or with the original tags attached.
Need a few alternatives?
New Balance
530 White/grey/black
BUY
£135.00
eBay
Nike
Air Max 97 Metallic Silver / Pink
BUY
£400.00
eBay
Nike
Air Max Furyosa Nrg, Black/silver
BUY
£190.00
eBay
adidas by Stella McCartney
Ultraboost 20 S Stella Mccartney Yellow Pink Boost Eg10
BUY
£139.99
eBay
More from Balenciaga
Balenciaga
Track Panelled Faux-leather Trainers
BUY
$1450.00
MatchesFashion
Balenciaga
Glow-in-the-dark Baseball Cap
BUY
$450.00
Farfetch
Balenciaga
Pink Bb Beach Towel
BUY
$450.00
SSENSE
Balenciaga
Pink Chunky Platform Sandals
BUY
$450.00
SSENSE
More from Sneakers
Reebok
Club C 85 Tv Shoes
BUY
$61.00
$90.00
Reebok
New Balance
574 Sneakers
BUY
$140.00
The Iconic
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
BUY
$99.95
The Iconic
Vans
Anaheim Sid Dx Sneakers
BUY
$149.95
The Iconic
