Lovehoney

Tracey Cox Supersex Orgasm Gel

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Take those orgasms from mmmm to ooooh! with Tracey Cox's super-slick orgasm gel. In a handy pump-action bottle, application is a no-brainer. Simply pump out a little blob of the non-greasy gel and apply it to your clitoris or labia 10 minutes before play for pleasurable tingles aplenty.