Cuisinart

Tps-10 10 Piece Classic Tri-ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$180.21 $124.99

Buy Now Review It

Get superior heat and professional results every time with this Cuisinart Classic Tri-Ply Stainless Steel ten piece set! Set includes a 1.5qt Saucepan with cover, 2.5qt Saucepan with cover, 3qt Sauté Pan with helper handle and cover, 6qt Stockpot with cover, 8” Skillet, and 10” Skillet. This set features a triple-ply construction – an aluminum core bonded to a stainless interior and exterior, eliminating hot spots. Quick response to change in temperature and a non-reactive stainless steel surface makes this cookware the best material for preparing everyday meals as well as delicate dishes. Solid stainless steel riveted stick handles are designed to stay cool on the stovetop, while tempered glass covers seal in moisture and nutrients for healthier, more flavorful results every time you cook. Proving to be the ultimate in convenience, this cookware is dishwasher safe for effortless cleanup, and has added measurement markings in cups and liters to easily follow any recipe. Compatible with all stovetops, including induction..