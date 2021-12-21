TPH by TARAJI

$14.99

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: Curly, All Hair Types, Textured Capacity (Volume): 8 fl oz (US) Product Warning: Adult Use Only Product Form: Cream Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Softening, Detangling, Hydrating, Strengthening, Nourishing, Damage Repair, Deep Hydration, Basic Conditioning TCIN: 80143018 UPC: 840797141674 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-0670 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Mask on. Mask off. Turn washday into a spa day with TPH BY TARAJI Mask On, a decadent moisturizing conditioning and repairing coconut hair mask that infuses your hair with the moisture and nutrients it deserves. Made with Coconut Oil and Mango Seed Butter, this rich repairing hair mask formula reduces the appearance of split ends, while helping to fortify and hydrate for healthier, stronger hair. Your hair will thank you. Mask On does not include parabens, SLS/SLES, phthalates, or mineral oil. Cruelty free, color safe and vegan. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added Flame Retardants and Stain Repellent (PFAS) Phthalate Free Formulated without phthalates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from phthalates, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no phthalates." Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons