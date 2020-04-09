TPH

Tph By Taraji Tough Cookie Style Defining Gel

$9.99

Tough Cookie never crumbles or flakes. This powerful gel molds and slicks hair into desired shapes with stretchable, flexible hold and epic control. Can also be used to define coils and curls. To use, depending on the style, use a nickel sized amount or small handful on clean hair. Layer on as needed to define texture or slick back styles. Depending on hair texture it can also be applied to edges & baby hairs for extra hold. Use with a scarf or hair wrap to keep style in place. Infused with Baobob, Flaxseed and Castor Oils