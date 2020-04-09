TPH

Tph By Taraji Ride Or Die Detangling Leave-in Conditioner

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Ride or Die goes hard for your hair! This leave-in provides lots of slip to detangle, weightless conditioning, and frizz control for soft and more manageable tresses. Your partner in crime for everyday hair maintenance and moisture. In dryness, dullness, and tangles, Ride or Die is with you to get through it all. To use, mist all over wet or dry hair where hydration is needed most. When detangling, section hair and work in with fingers, comb, or brush as you please.Infused with Biotin, Marigold, Spearmint, and Ginseng