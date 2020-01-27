TPH

Tph By Taraji Never Salty Sugar Scalp Scrub – 6.7 Fl Oz

Never Salty is an ooey-gooey sugar scrub that helps to unclog and cleanse the scalp for a clean, refreshed, and happy feel. Our duo-touch tube provides low-mess application, while this gentle exfoliator transforms into a balm as you work it in and easily rinses out. Nobody likes a flake. Build yourself a flake-free foundation for healthier-looking, natural hair. To use, pull to remove cap. Apply duo-touch applicator directly to scalp and roots after sectioning wet hair. Move fingertips in circular motions to deeply massage in. Repeat in each section and rinse well. Use the side guides to align the cap to the applicator and snap in to close.Infused with Sugar Crystals, Apple Cider Vinegar, Coconut and Peppermint oils