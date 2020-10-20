TPH by TARAJI

Tph By Taraji Mint Condition Tingling Scalp Conditioner

You're already applying moisturizer to your face, so why are you ignoring your scalp? Mint Condition aids thirsty and dry scalps (especially scalps under weaves and in braids!), helping them feel more refreshed and moisturized. Formulated to quickly absorb, the tri-touch applicator gets in deep to help seal in moisture without leaving product buildup behind. Use after Master Cleanse or whenever you need to bring your scalp back to its most pristine state. To use, twist cap to the right to open. Use the tri-touch applicator to target scalp areas and gently squeeze to dispense product. Twist to the left to close and empty any remaining product onto scalp. Apply liberally directly onto scalp and massage in. Indulge and use daily or as desired. Rinse thoroughly.Infused with Aloe, Shea Butter, Eucalyptus Oil, and Peppermint