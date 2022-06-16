TPH by TARAJI

Tph By Taraji Honey Fresh Aloe Vera Clarifying Shampoo For Buildup & Oily Hair, Vegan And Sulfate Free – 12 Fl Oz

Details Label info Shipping & Returns Q&A (2) At a glance Clean Phthalate Free Paraben Free Cruelty Free Black Owned or Founded Brand Highlights Washes and refreshes without stripping hair of natural oils Removes mineral and hard-water buildup Boosts moisture Great for all hair textures Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types, Textured Health Facts: Contains Honey Product Warning: Adult Use Only Product Form: Cream Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Nourishing, Moisturizing Net weight: 12 fl oz (US) TCIN: 76578291 UPC: 840797128347 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-3790 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description When you need your deepest cleanse plus added moisture, TPH BY TARAJI Honey Fresh comes to the rescue. This honey-like gel shampoo purifies hair and scalp without stripping your hair of natural oils. Infused with Aloe, Honey and Willowbark Extract, this cruelty free shampoo is packed with ingredients that boost moisture and leave your hair & scalp feeling fully hydrated, healthy, and fresh. Honey Fresh does not include parabens, SLS/SLES, phthalates, or mineral oil. Cruelty free and color safe. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added Flame Retardants and Stain Repellent (PFAS) • Pest Control & Lawn Care - classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. Formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Phthalate Free Formulated without phthalates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from phthalates, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no phthalates." Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.