At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details The Dyson Pure Cool purifying tower fan intelligently purifies and cools you. It automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality then reports pollution in real time on the LCD screen and Dyson Link app1. A 360 sealed filtration system combines activated carbon to remove gases and odors with glass HEPA to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns such as pollen, pet dander and dust. Air Multiplier technology then delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow circulating purified air throughout the whole room. Intelligently purifies and cools you. - 360 filtration system uses activated carbon to remove gases and odors and a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% pollutants as small as 0.3 microns - Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room - Automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality - then reports pollution in real time on LCD screen and on your Dyson Link app.1 - Energy Star Certified - Choose between Fan mode for direct cooling with your choice of 0 to 350 oscillation and Backwards airflow mode to purify without cooling - In Night-time mode, the machine monitors and purifies using the quiet settings, with a dimmed display. - Safe and easy to clean with low maintenance, easy-to-replace filters. With built-in notifications when they require replacing - All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box - Color: white/silver - 73" Cord length - 8.1" x 4.6" x 41.4" - Imported Note from Manufacturer: Our refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. This item may or may not be in the original packaging. See the seller’s listing for full details. Materials Plastic Care Wipe clean Additional Info 6 month warranty