Manual The quality of our air, especially the quality of our indoor air, is something we should all think about since we spend so much time there and some air pollutants can be greater inside than outside. Tiny particles like dust and pet dander may impact the air quality in our homes in a negative way. That doesn't mean we have to get rid of Fido, just that we need something to make sure these particles aren't negatively impacting us. Luckily, air purifiers can be used year-round, no matter the outdoor temperature. But what about when the warm weather rolls in? Wouldn't it be great to have something that not only helps clean the air, but also keeps your living space cool? Fortunately, Dyson thinks about things like this! A seriously cool double-duty device, the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool combines the function of a tower fan with an air purifier to produce a powerful stream of smooth air. Its Intelligent Purification system monitors your air and reacts precisely with a 360-degree glass HEPA filter that captures up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. From Dyson. Includes TP01 2-in-1 tower fan and air purifier plus remote control with CR2032 lithium battery Intelligent Purification monitors and reacts Air MultiplierTM technology Remote control's curved and magnetic design stores on top of machine Nighttime mode: quiet setting and dim display Has activated carbon granules to help capture certain odors LED display Measures approximately 40-1/2"H x 7-3/4"Diam; weighs 7.9 lbs; Cord 6'6"L ETL listed Imported