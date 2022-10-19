CAKE

Toy Wonder Water-based Lubrication

$18.99

USE A SEX TOY? Toy Wonder's water-based personal lube is specifically formulated for your favorite sex toy, or two, or three. TIRED OF LUBE GETTING EVERYWHERE? Cake’s Toy Wonder uses a special non-drip water-based formula that means your lube stays right where you put it --- on your toys, not your sheets. THE BEST INGREDIENTS: Toy Wonder’s water-based lube only uses clean ingredients and will never irritate your body or your sex toys. Cake’s Toy Wonder lubricant is compatible with all sex toy materials, shapes and sizes. SAFE TO USE WITH ALL TOYS: In addition to adult sex toys, Cake’s Toy Wonder lube is safe to be used with natural rubber, latex and polyisoprene condoms. The non-drip water-based lubricant can also be used by yourself, with silicone sex toys, or with battery-powered sex toys for couples. FREE FROM ALL THE BAD STUFF: Cake’s Toy Wonder non-drip water-based lubricant uses only the finest ingredients and is free from any dyes, fragrances, parabens, alcohol, or sulfates. Cake's Toy Wonder is also gluten-free.