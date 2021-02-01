Yamazaki Home

Tower Rolling Slim Storage Cart

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

Not_applicable STORAGE CART: Use this rolling cart as the perfect organization option in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, or anywhere else in the house. Casters are on the base to make it easy to pull out for use and store when finished. MODERN DESIGN: The modern look of Yamazaki is meant to match your home decor with a light and airy design. It is made of sleek, metal steel and wood material. Get this essential space saver for easy access throughout the day. FUNCTIONAL: Keep the three-tiered slim shelves stocked at all times to make the most of the rack. The unit is quite tall and narrow so it’s meant to fit ideally against or between things. A handle makes it easy to slide out of small corners. Assembly-Fully assembled DIMENSIONS: This product is 18.7 x 5.1 x 31.7 inches. Available in black and white. Bottom shelf supports up to 6kg, middle shelf up to 3kg, top shelf up to 2kg, top board up to 1kg. BRAND: Yamazaki brings thought and creativity to everyday items through design inspired by life in Japan. Items are created with special attention to simplicity, practically, quality, and saving space. This Tower Rolling Storage Cart with Handle by Yamazaki is three-tiered to be stocked with oils, spices, or anything you need close at hand as you cook. Casters on the base make it easy to pull out for use and store when finished. Great for any room in the house. The unit is quite tall and narrow so it’s meant to fit ideally against or between things.