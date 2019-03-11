Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
West Elm

Tower Dining Table - Concrete

$999.00
At West Elm
72"w x 36"d x 31"h. Concrete composite top. Due to the materials used, natural variations will occur. Stainless steel base in a Blackened Brass finish. Hand-welded base. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Shop The West Elm Pieces In The Queer Eye Loft
by Olivia Harrison