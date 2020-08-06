Common Projects

Tournament High-top Canvas Trainers

Common Projects brings its minimalist perspective to classic basketball trainers – introduced in the 1920s – with this white Tournament pair. They’re crafted in Italy from canvas with a signature gold-embossed serial number on the side and set on a white rubber midsole and brown rubber sole with black rubber piping. Wear them to bring a laid-back mood to patterned or plain dresses.