Le Creuset

Toughened Nonstick Pro Deep Fry Pan

Now 4x stronger, Le Creuset’s Toughened Nonstick PRO delivers superior results and everyday ease of use. Each exceptionally versatile pan is crafted to our legendary standards and features a textured triple-reinforced PFOA-free coating that easily wipes clean. Safe for dishwasher, oven and metal utensils, Le Creuset’s nonstick is the choice for mastering flavorful meals from stove to oven to table. Features Triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface that is now 4x stronger Textured interior promotes browning and searing for exceptional flavor — and easily wipes clean Stay-cool ergonomic handles allow for quick, comfortable movement Compatible with all cooktops and oven-safe up to 500°F (tempered glass lids up to 425°F) Safe for dishwasher and metal utensils 90-day "PRO Promise" and limited lifetime warranty Discover the 90-Day Pro Promise