Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A seven-piece tool set for creating a flawless manicure.
Need a few alternatives?
Julep
Essential Cuticle Oil
$18.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Vapour Organic Beauty
Replenish Nail & Cuticle Oil
$18.00
from
Vapour Organic Beauty
BUY
Cuccio
Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil, Milk And Honey
$13.98
$7.90
from
Amazon
BUY
CND
Vinylux Essential Nail & Cuticle Conditioner
£2.95
from
Nail Polish Direct
BUY
More from Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection
Tinted Self-tanning Body Mist
C$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Matte Perfection Powder Foundation
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Foot Mask
$5.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Mini Blast Ionic Blow Dryer
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Nails
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Skinny Dip
Stay Sharp Manicure Kit
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted