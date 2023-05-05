YSL Beauty

Touche Éclat All-over Brightening Concealer Pen

$40.00 $34.00

What it is Like a magic wand, the Touche Éclat brightening concealer pen instantly brightens, smooths, and perfects your complexion with a natural, luminous finish. Highlight your best features without any of the shimmer or glitter. *Engravable for personalized gifting. What it does The light-infused pigments in Touche Éclat blend seamlessly for a healthy, natural glow. It’s your skin but better! Never cakey or overdone. - Brighten the complexion to fight dullness, fatigue, and bring light to the face. - Smooth fine lines and wrinkles and lift your features with no risk of caking or creasing. - Perfect your makeup, give your lips a natural plump, and erase any traces of mascara flakes, eyeshadow fallout, or smudged lipstick. Coverage: Sheer to Medium and Buildable Skin Type: For all Skin Types (Sensitive, Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily) Finish: Luminous and Natural