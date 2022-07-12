Vicsoon

Touch Wake Up Night Light With Alarm Clock

❤️【Modern design with touch control bedside lamp】The modern design of the nursery night light can match various decorations and makes your room more fashionable. The touch control provides a user-friendly and simple operation that brings you convenience especially at night. You can slightly tap on the top of the lamp to turn on the light. You will not stumble or hurt yourself in the dark room.The fingerprint is not easily visible on the surface even you always touch the light. ⏰【LED RGB Table Lamp】Vicsoon's bedside RGB table lamp allows you to set colors from multiple options (red, blue, green, purple, sky blue, and warm light mode). Creating an interesting and romantic vibe to suit your mood. It's perfect for partying with friends, playing games with your kids, or dating your wife/husband. ☀️【Sunrise Alarm Clock&Sleep Mode】 Creating schedules with the built-in timer(10/30/60 minutes) to turn on/off the alarm clock night light automatically. It's the best tool to accompanies you or your kids to sleep at night. The alarm clock lamp wakes you up at a specific time by setting an alarm. This brings you more convenience for your routine. 5 different natural sounds available for you to set as your alarm sound based on your preference. Making it feel like you're in the peace of nature. ✨【Dimmable Ambient Light】 The touch night light offers you 3 different levels of warm light brightness. Just smoothly touch, creating the ideal atmosphere to meet your needs for different purposes, such as the brightest mode for reading, the relaxing mode for sleeping. And the gradient effect lighting is good for your eyes. It's worth it for you to spend 1-lamp's price to have multiple usages. 💡【Wide application & Safety Small Table Lamp】 Besides the description above, it's also a perfect night light for traveling as its small size. And It's absolutely an attractive and wonderful gift for kids, friends or parents. The touch lamp is made of toy-grade ABS&PC. With FCC certification, it's 100% safe for children. Any unexpected quality issues, please feel free to contact us.