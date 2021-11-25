Glamoriser

Touch Styler – Uk Plug

The Glamoriser Touch Styler is the next generation of our awarded Glamoriser Salon Results Straightener and creates instantly sleek, elegant straight styles as well as beautiful curls and waves. The innovative touch control panel features colour and sound indicators to perfectly control your individual styling temperature ranging from 90°C to 230°C, or to select from its pre-programmed heat settings for fine, medium or coarse hair types. The snag-free ceramic floating plates glide effortlessly through your hair to prevent hair breakage. The plates are infused with Black Diamond Oil to combat frizz and fly-aways creating intense shine and luminescence. Instant heat recovery ensures perfect results with just a single stroke and reduces the time your hair is exposed to the heat to avoid stripping it of its natural moisture. The product is comes with a glamorous heat resistant pouch for easy storage and transport. It's time to shine bright.