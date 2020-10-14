Electronic Arts

Burnout Paradise Remastered, Nintendo Switch

$49.99 $29.99

The Burnout franchise races onto Nintendo Switch for the first time ever. Make action your middle name as you rule the streets in Burnout Paradise Remastered. Tear up the town from hectic downtown avenues to wild mountain roads. Relive the high octane stunts and wanton destruction of one of the greatest arcade racers. Burnout Paradise Remastered delivers the complete original game and all additional main DLC packs ever released, including the Cops and Robbers pack, Legendary Cars, Burnout Bikes, and Big Surf Island, with new locations, challenges, and vehicles to discover. Send your car launching, spinning, and scraping through the city, smashing through traffic and leaving a very expensive trail of wreckage in your rearview. Wreck your friends online or join forces to demolish hundreds of online challengesElectronic Arts Burnout Paradise Remastered, Nintendo Switch, 014633743227 THE DEFINITIVE BURNOUT PARADISE EXPERIENCE Fully remastered and meticulously recreated. THE ULTIMATE DRIVING PLAYGROUND Throw out that driver handbook and blaze a path of speed and destruction all over town. FULL-THROTTLE GRAPHICS Optimized for Nintendo Switch, with high resolution textures and more, Burnout Paradise Remastered delivers a range of technical enhancements for greater visual fidelity and ease-of-play, ready to wreck in glorious 60 FPS ESRB RATING REASON Users Interact Mild Suggestive Themes, Mild Violence