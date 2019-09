PRO:VOKE

Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo

PRO:VOKE Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo 200mlTo actively neutralise yellow or brassy tones, use the ultimate hair hero, PRO:VOKE Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo. Containing active violet pigment, this toning shampoo brightens hair colour in just one wash for instant, visible results. Working on the principal of colour theory, it also treats colour fading and dullness, resulting in vibrant, dazzling shine.