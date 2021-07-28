MacKenzie-Childs

Toucan Outdoor Accent Pillow

$155.00 $93.00

Buy Now Review It

At MacKenzie-Childs

Now there are pillows designed for the conditions of the great outdoors with our Weather or Not Outdoor Pillows. Our Toucan Outdoor Accent Pillow takes a trip to the tropics without ever leaving home. Featuring a colorful toucan of embroidered boucle yarn on fabric treated with a water-resistant finish, it’s finished with generous pom-poms on the four corners and twisted black and white cording around the edges.