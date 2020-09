Areaware

The Totem Candle is cast in unscented paraffin wax from forms originally created by turning beeswax on a lathe. Approximate burn time is 15/25/35 hours depending on the size of the candle. Do not leave burning candle unattended. 100% Paraffin wax Small: 4" x 2" x 2” Medium: 6" x 2" x 2” Large: 9" x 2" x 2”