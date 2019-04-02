Cuyana

Tote Organization Insert

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Elevate your iconic tote with a clever organizational insert. We created this thoughtful add-on to make your accessories even more efficient. From a clip for keys, a laptop sleeve, a side pocket for your phone and water bottle holder with an elasticated top, this curated compartmentalizer will make your tote even more essential. Slip it effortlessly into your classic, structured or zipper toteits structured shape will reinforce our softer silhouettes with a new lease of life.