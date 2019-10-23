Charles & Keith

Tote Bag

£44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Oxfam

CHARLES & KEITH believes in social and environmental responsibility. Its efforts to support progress, sustainability and conservation include the use of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper, as well as its collaborations with international organisations such as United Nations Entity for Gender Equality (UNWOMEN), Breast Cancer Foundation and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Black, faux saffiano leather, tote ( long strap missing ) with gold tone zips and detail. Sturdy bag with studs on the base, a zip pocket on the back and three pockets on the inside ( one with a zip ) Approximate measurements; 12.5"w x 12"h x 4.5"d Handle drop - 5" Great condition - minimal signs of wear.