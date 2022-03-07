adidas by Stella McCartney

Tote Bag

In search of the perfect travel companion? Let us introduce you to the adidas by Stella McCartney Tote Bag. It's adaptable and super-lightweight, with a clean, sophisticated design that goes with everything and is down to go everywhere. Because this beauty collapses, which makes it ideal to throw in your suitcase to bring along as an extra gym bag, or for when you picked up some goods along the way. Both very likely scenarios.