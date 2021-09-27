United States
adidas by Stella McCartney
Tote Bag
$110.00
At Adidas
For those days when you need to do it all, this adidas by Stella McCartney tote has you covered. It holds all your essentials for accomplishing your to-do list — from the gym to work to errands afterwards — with plenty of room to spare for whatever you might pick up along the way. A zip closure keeps things secure. And that zebra print? Well, that's just pure Stella. This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials.