Work from home while breathing clean air. There’s a better way to clean the air you and your family breathe. Purify the air in your home with the HoMedics® TotalClean® HEPA-Type Small Room Air Purifier. It captures up to 99% of airborne contaminants as small as 2 microns, giving you cleaner, fresher air — especially remarkable due to its convenient desktop design. The AP-DT10 model cleans the air in rooms up to 128 ft²/ 11.9 m², removing allergens, dust, smoke, mold spores, and germs. The optional ionizer releases negative ions to help the purification process, while the carbon odor filter reduces unwanted odors and captures large particles. Features 3 speeds, Replace Filter indicator, and an auto-off timer, up to 8 hours. Includes 1 HEPA-type filter and 1 carbon odor filter.