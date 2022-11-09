TRESemmé

Total Volume Hairspray

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Clean Highlights VOLUMIZING HAIRSPRAY: TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray delivers all day hold for voluminous, lifted hair styling EXTRA HOLD FINISHING SPRAY: The lightweight water free volumizing spray formula, with collagen and Vitamin B5, gives your hairstyle the extra hold with no stiffness, stickiness or flyaways HAIR VOLUME SPRAY: Take your style to new heights with America's number 1 hairspray brand TREND LED, RIGOROUSLY TESTED: Every ingredient is selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care. We do not test on animals, and our hair care products are PETA approved HAIR STYLING TIPS FROM OUR STYLISTS: To finish style, spray 10-12 inches away from hair DO IT WITH STYLE: With professional quality hair products, like TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence