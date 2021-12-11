Rinse-out hair mask. For extremely damaged hair. Rapid fiber renewal and repair.
L’Oréal Paris Total Repair Extreme Emergency Recovery Treatment is a rich healing hair mask that repairs the hair fiber of extremely damaged, sensitized hair in need of urgent recovery. This luxurious formula conditions and instantly penetrates into the fibers, reinforcing and deeply renewing broken fibers of damaged hair for healthy-looking hair. For best results, use with Total Repair Extreme shampoo.
Packaging may vary. L'Oreal Paris Hair Expert is now L'Oreal Paris Elvive. New look, same amazing formula.