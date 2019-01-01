I've raved about it every time I've used it. Being someone who box-dyed her hair one too many times in high school, never used heat protectant spray, and lacked the dedication to get regular trims, I've found this shampoo and conditioning pair to be a thing of magic. The product name is right on the money, too. Over time, I've felt as though my hair has grown stronger. An added bonus: I have a super oily scalp — especially after the dry winter months — but one shampoo with this formula and my style can last a hell of a lot longer than I would ever expect.